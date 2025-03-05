HEB ISD schools evacuated after threatening message

Three Hurst-Euless-Bedford Independent School District schools were evacuated Wednesday after a threatening message was received, the district said.

Central Junior High, Keys High School, and District Alternative Education Program classes were evacuated around 11 a.m. The Euless Police Department said it was made aware of a threat made against the HEB ISD DAEP campus.

Just before noon, parents and guardians were told students could be picked up at the reunification center at the district administration building in Bedford. Officials said an ambulance was on site "out of an abundance of caution" and that no incident had occurred.

The contents of the message were not disclosed, and the threat is under investigation.