Protestors at "Stop Starving Gaza Now" enter nearby building leading to multiple people being detained, according to Dallas police

Several individuals at a "Stop Starving Gaza Now" protest on Friday entered a nearby building, and Dallas police say the protestors became unruly as they attempted arrests.

The protest happened in Uptown Dallas around 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Shortly after the event began, Dallas police began calling for backup from any available on-duty officer.

Dallas police later said that some of the protestors had gained access to a building, and when officers attempted an arrest, an unruly crowd gathered.

The situation was quickly brought under control as additional officers arrived.

Protestors were seen leaving the area about 30 minutes later.