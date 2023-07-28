Heat is here to stay while the rain stays away

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Hot weather is expected Friday in your First Alert Forecast, but even hotter weather is on the way next week.

No heat alerts have been posted at this time. Still, it will be sunny and hot Friday with high temperatures around 101 degrees. Feels-like temperatures will range between 102 and 106 degrees in the afternoon.

Even though no heat alerts are in effect for North Texas Friday, continue to practice heat safety. Drink plenty of water, take breaks while outdoors and look before you lock your car so that you're not leaving your kids or pets behind.

An elevated fire threat will remain an issue for areas along and west of I-35 for the next several days due to the lack of rain and hot weather. However, there is a slight chance of grass fires to develop for areas east of I-35.

Please avoid outdoor burning and where you toss your cigarette butts.

Temperatures will begin heating up again through the weekend as an area of high pressure pushes a bit closer to North Texas.

On Saturday, highs will be around 102 degrees. Then, by Sunday, highs will creep up to 104 degrees. Heat alerts are possible this weekend.

Even hotter weather is expected next week, and heat alerts will be likely. In fact, near-record high temperatures are possible Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast highs will be around 105 degrees Monday. The current record high is 106 degrees set back in 2012. And Tuesday, our forecast high is around 105 degrees. The current record is 107 degrees set back in 2011.

There's little to no rain in your extended forecast. There is a little glimmer of hope next week, but for now, the rain chance is at a slim 10%.