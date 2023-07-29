Heat Advisory returns to North Texas Sunday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There is a Heat Advisory in effect starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. It continues until 8 p.m. Monday, at least. There will be near-record highs on Monday and Tuesday.

The run of 100° days continues. So far, six days in a row is the longest streak of the summer. Saturday, DFW hit 103°. Sunday will be hotter; Monday is a little hotter than that.

This is rated as the 10th hottest summer on record so far. Despite this, DFW has yet to break a record high this summer. We'll get close on the first day of August.

There is no rain in the forecast this week, just the steady Texas heat. There is some good news but it requires a little patience.

While we start picking up very small rain chances by next Sunday (10%), chances on Monday and Tuesday look much better. The forecast calls for a significant shift in the weather pattern. Not only could it break the dry spell (currently at 12 days) but also the streak of 100° days.

Until then, this appears to be the hottest week of summer ahead. More Heat Advisories are expected as we get through it.