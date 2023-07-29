Watch CBS News
Heat Advisory returns to North Texas Sunday

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - There is a Heat Advisory in effect starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. It continues until 8 p.m. Monday, at least. There will be near-record highs on Monday and Tuesday.

download.png

The run of 100° days continues. So far, six days in a row is the longest streak of the summer. Saturday, DFW hit 103°. Sunday will be hotter; Monday is a little hotter than that.

download.png
download.png

This is rated as the 10th hottest summer on record so far. Despite this, DFW has yet to break a record high this summer. We'll get close on the first day of August.

download.png

There is no rain in the forecast this week, just the steady Texas heat. There is some good news but it requires a little patience.

While we start picking up very small rain chances by next Sunday (10%), chances on Monday and Tuesday look much better. The forecast calls for a significant shift in the weather pattern. Not only could it break the dry spell (currently at 12 days) but also the streak of 100° days.

download.png
download.png

Until then, this appears to be the hottest week of summer ahead. More Heat Advisories are expected as we get through it.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 6:29 PM

