Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat Advisory issued for Monday, more likely to come

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

Heat Advisory issued for Monday, more likely to come
Heat Advisory issued for Monday, more likely to come 03:06

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A Heat Advisory is issued for Monday with feels-like temperatures close to 110° by the afternoon in some spots.

Several rounds of rain kept the heat at bay Sunday and North Texas could stay below 90° for the day.

download.png

We saw precious July rain Sunday morning, quite generous in some areas with a bit of wind damage reported in Fannin County. 

In our northeast counties Sunday morning there were a couple Thunderstorm Warnings and a flood advisory. Radar estimates of 1" plus rainfall from northern Dallas County and north, northeast. 

About a third of an inch of rain fell at DFW (0.32"). Sad to say this was the biggest rain day this month and the most since mid-June. 

download.png

During the morning hours when there was rain in the area, the DFW Airport registered a staggeringly high dewpoint of 78° for a few hours. This ties an unofficial record for highest dewpoint recorded for this date. Once the sun came out this afternoon the dewpoint dropped.

There's not much in rain chances until next weekend. 

By Monday afternoon we are expecting a heat index to approach 110° in some spots across the Metroplex. Tuesday could be the hottest day of the year so far.

thumbnail-image005.png

A Heat Advisory is in place until 9 p.m. Monday and it is likely it'll be extended deeper into our work week.

download.png

With lots of sun and lots of heat this week, please continue to be cautious if working/playing outside.  

download.png

Here is the First Alert 7-Day Forecast. Some rain chances show up next weekend, enough to knock the temperatures down just a tad.

download.png
Jeff Ray
Jeff-Ray-web.jpg

Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

First published on July 16, 2023 / 6:01 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.