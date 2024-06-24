Heat advisory in place for North Texas as temperatures soar

Heat advisory continues for North Texas and will likely extend

Heat advisory continues for North Texas and will likely extend

Heat advisory continues for North Texas and will likely extend

NORTH TEXAS — Four days into summer and our first heat wave of the season is upon us.

How did we get here so fast?

Rainfall at DFW tells the story. Just look at the last 40 days and 40 nights. The first half? Almost 7.5" of rain; the tail end of the ninth wettest spring in the 125-year history and wettest in nine years.

The second half? A paltry 0.10" of rain.

Since this is the first real heat wave of the season, the First Alert Weather Team issued a Weather Alert to make sure North Texas is not caught off guard by the summer heat.

The next three days offer little relief.

There is a slight rain chance. North Texas could briefly be in a northwest flow aloft that could drive any storms to our north into the area. Several forecast models show a chance of this happening.

The heat index will likely meet the threshold for an advisory with at least two days in a row of 105° or higher.

We hit our very first 100° day of the season Sunday afternoon.

It certainly won't be the last. July and August are when DFW racks up the triple-digit highs.

We face the heat every day in the 7-day forecast. Then we get to July next week, the start of the real hot season.