Heat advisory in effect for North Texas as front brings wind shift from Ross Fire; rain possible for some

A frontal system is currently moving through North Texas, which will increase cloud cover and humidity and cause a wind shift. This front will bring improvements in fire danger across the area on Wednesday.

However, the Ross Fire is still growing. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, overnight, the fire grew to 80,000 acres with only 12% containment.

A front is moving from the northwest to the southeast on Wednesday morning and will bring a wind shift that will change the trajectory of the fire and smoke. Winds will shift to the west and northwest at 5 to 10 mph and could be gusty at times.

The smoke and fire will now move southeasterly toward County Road 281, the town of Mineral Wells, and Millsap. Before, the trajectory was northeasterly toward Jack County. The smoke is not expected to affect any major airports, even though smoke from a loft will remain in the atmosphere on Wednesday.

A heat advisory is in place. The heat index could reach up to 108 degrees by the afternoon; DFW's high is expected to reach 100 degrees.

A few showers and storms are possible. Eastern counties have the highest chance of rain and the potential of an isolated severe storm. The main concern will be frequent lightning and gusty winds with any storm that pops up. Activity is possible from the late afternoon through the overnight.

Not everyone will see rainfall, just a few lucky locations. This will lead to afternoon temperatures dipping a few degrees cooler than the past few days.

A mid-level ridge begins to strengthen through the weekend, so dry weather and hot conditions will stay in the forecast.