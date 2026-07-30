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Heat advisory stays in effect for North Texas Thursday as feels-like temperatures shoot to 109 degrees

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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It's another warm start Thursday under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A heat advisory is in place once again as feels-like temperatures reach the 109° mark by Thursday afternoon.

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Looking ahead to Friday, the heat peaks, with highs around 104° and feels-like temperatures as hot as 109°, leaving Dallas-Fort Worth just below extreme heat warning criteria.

By Saturday morning, a lovely cold front will be across our viewing area, bringing in a more northerly flow and cooling us down into the 90s, along with a drop in humidity.

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There is a slim 10% chance of showers or sprinkles as this front moves through on Friday night into Saturday. Otherwise, it will be mainly sunny and less hot for a change this weekend. 

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