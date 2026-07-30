Heat advisory stays in effect for North Texas Thursday as feels-like temperatures shoot to 109 degrees

It's another warm start Thursday under partly cloudy skies, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A heat advisory is in place once again as feels-like temperatures reach the 109° mark by Thursday afternoon.

Looking ahead to Friday, the heat peaks, with highs around 104° and feels-like temperatures as hot as 109°, leaving Dallas-Fort Worth just below extreme heat warning criteria.

By Saturday morning, a lovely cold front will be across our viewing area, bringing in a more northerly flow and cooling us down into the 90s, along with a drop in humidity.

There is a slim 10% chance of showers or sprinkles as this front moves through on Friday night into Saturday. Otherwise, it will be mainly sunny and less hot for a change this weekend.