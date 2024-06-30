Heat Advisory continues for North Texas with late week rain chances

Heat Advisory likely extends into next week for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Another hot summer afternoon has arrived. The good news is, North Texas has been downgraded to a Heat Advisory for the afternoon. The bad news is the heat is still dangerous and it will feel up to 109 degrees.

The heat and sunshine continue into the middle of the week, keeping feels-like temperatures each afternoon around 105-109.

North Texas will likely see the Heat Advisory extended into next week.

A few areas may see some raindrops Sunday or Monday with the best chance to the northeast and into east Texas.

Outflow from a front in Oklahoma may spark a few showers Sunday afternoon and as the front sags south Monday it could also generate some afternoon showers.

Better rain chances arrive late week, Friday evening into Saturday when a cold front moves into North Texas.

The clouds and rain will also knock a few degrees off our temperatures, with Saturday's highs in the mid-90s.

The first hurricane of the season, Beryl, is now a category 3 hurricane with a well-defined eye.

It is expected to continue to rapidly intensify as it nears the Windward Islands early Monday morning as a dangerous category 4 hurricane.

They are looking at the potential of a storm surge of 6-9 feet and 3"-6" of rain, along with winds of 130 mph.

The storm will encounter wind shear as it heads west in the Caribbean and may weaken a bit.

We will continue to monitor Beryl's projected track as it enters the Gulf of Mexico late this week.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine but remember your heat safety precautions.