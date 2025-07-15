Hazmat incident at Fort Worth garbage site sends 1 to hospital, 17 evaluated, officials say

Crews are responding to a hazmat incident that sent one person to the hospital and resulted in several others being checked for symptoms Tuesday morning, Fort Worth officials said.

Just before 8 a.m., Fort Worth fire crews responded to a garbage site in the 6200 block of Elliott Reeder Road after a call concerning a "cloud" seen at the facility.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, one person was transported to a hospital, and at least 17 others were checked out at the scene and are all expected to be OK.

The department is investigating what caused the incident.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.