Watch CBS News
Local News

Hazmat incident at Fort Worth garbage site sends 1 to hospital, 17 evaluated, officials say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

Crews are responding to a hazmat incident that sent one person to the hospital and resulted in several others being checked for symptoms Tuesday morning, Fort Worth officials said.

Just before 8 a.m., Fort Worth fire crews responded to a garbage site in the 6200 block of Elliott Reeder Road after a call concerning a "cloud" seen at the facility.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, one person was transported to a hospital, and at least 17 others were checked out at the scene and are all expected to be OK.

The department is investigating what caused the incident.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.  

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.