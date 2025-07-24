1 person fatally shot by Haltom City police officer after 911 call to an apartment complex

Haltom City police are investigating a scene at an apartment complex where one person was fatally shot by a police officer last night.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. in the 5500 block of Buster Drive. The Haltom City Police Department said dispatch received a 911 call requesting to "send police at the Heritage Apartments," before abruptly hanging up.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they said the person who called 911 was initially hesitant to talk to them. During the interaction with the caller, an officer fired their gun, according to HCPD.

The suspect died, despite medical assistance. No police officers were injured. Police quickly secured the scene and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

HCPD hasn't identified who the suspect is or who the 911 caller is. At least one police officer fired their gun, but it is also unclear when or why the officer fired their gun.

As of 5 a.m., law enforcement was still at the scene investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.