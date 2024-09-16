Watch CBS News
Haltom City police call on public for help investigating suspected road rage shooting

By Julia Falcon

HALTOM CITY – Police are asking for public assistance with an investigation involving a possible road rage shooting. 

The shooting happened on Sept. 15 between 4:15 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. near the 4400 block of East Belknap Road in Haltom City. 

Police said there were two vehicles traveling northeast on East Belknap Road from Bernice Street, continuing through the stop light at Layton and Belknap. 

One of the passengers in the suspect vehicle fired a weapon at the other vehicle, striking a 16-year-old boy. Police said he is fighting for his life in a local hospital. 

Police said they believe this shooting was an isolated event and that the victim doesn't know the gunman. 

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a sedan that was occupied by four Hispanic men, according to Haltom City police.

If anyone has additional information related to this incident, or surveillance video from the area, they are asked to contact the Haltom City Police Department at 817-222-7000 or by emailing Detective Key or calling him at 817-222-7034.

Julia Falcon

