New Halperin Park brings five acres of green space to Oak Cliff in May

After years of construction and anticipation, Dallas' newest deck park is finally ready to welcome visitors.

Halperin Park, a five‑acre "bridge park" built over I‑35 near the Dallas Zoo, will open to the public on Saturday, May 9.

Construction crews are putting the final touches on the project, and neighbors say they're eager to see the gates open.

"Oh, I think that's so exciting. I think that'll be just so great for the community," said Olivia Gage, who moved from the East Coast and now calls Oak Cliff home.

Gage said the neighborhood's momentum makes the park feel like a natural fit.

"It's got a vibe. It's an up‑and‑coming area… a great community for such diverse people," she said. "And now we're going to have this cool new park."

A park designed to reconnect a divided community

The park rises over what was once open air above the interstate, creating a new link between neighborhoods long separated by the freeway. Organizers say that purpose is central to the project.

April Allen, president and CEO of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, said the park was built with intention.

"Our tagline is 'Park with a Purpose,' because it's about the green space, of course, literally – but it's also about how we lift up a community that has not had the same level of interest, investment, or exposure as other parts of our city," Allen said.

She added that the nearly $300 million investment sends a clear message.

"To have a project like this just a mile and a half outside of downtown Dallas is meaningful," Allen said. "… It sends a message to everyone that lives here – you matter to me."

Views, playgrounds, and space for thousands

Visitors will find a nature‑inspired children's playground, open lawns, and a two‑story terrace overlooking the park with views of downtown and even Fair Park's Ferris wheel.

Local leaders who toured the site say the space is built for big community moments.

"What a great thing for Oak Cliff and everybody coming to the zoo," said Dallas County Judge Clay Lewis Jenkins. "There's so much to do here… you can get 2,000 people listening to a concert here. It's going to be awesome."

Opening day celebration

A weekend‑long grand‑opening celebration is planned for May 9, beginning at 9 a.m., with music, food, face painting, and free activities for families.

Gage said she plans to be there.

"When our communities do better, so do our people," she said. "Yeah, absolutely – I'm going to visit."

Organizers are also working with the Dallas Zoo to make nearby parking available for visitors, with more details expected soon.