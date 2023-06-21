Watch CBS News
H-E-B opens eCommerce fulfillment center in Plano

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – As H-E-B continues expanding in North Texas, the grocery store giant has opened an eCommerce fulfillment center in Plano.

Situated next door to the H-E-B in Plano, the 5,000 sq. ft. fulfillment center will support curbside and home delivery orders for Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Allen stores. 

H-E-B says its fulfillment centers help support the rising demand of online shopping and will allow for more capacity, greater efficiency and better product availability in its stores.

"At H-E-B, we're always looking for ways to offer Texans a better shopping experience and more options to choose how they shop, pay for, and receive their products," said Kedar Patel, H-E-B Group vice president of eCommerce. "Across our business we are adopting innovative technologies that give our Partners the tools they need to provide top-quality service to our customers whether they shop online or in our stores."

To celebrate the opening of their sixth fulfillment center, H-E-B made a $5,000 donation to the Plano ISD Robotics Club.

The grocer says they plan to open additional facilities across the state to help support expansion in North Texas.

First published on June 20, 2023 / 8:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

