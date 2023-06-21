H-E-B opens eCommerce fulfillment center in Plano

PLANO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – As H-E-B continues expanding in North Texas, the grocery store giant has opened an eCommerce fulfillment center in Plano.

H-E-B

Situated next door to the H-E-B in Plano, the 5,000 sq. ft. fulfillment center will support curbside and home delivery orders for Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Allen stores.

H-E-B says its fulfillment centers help support the rising demand of online shopping and will allow for more capacity, greater efficiency and better product availability in its stores.

"At H-E-B, we're always looking for ways to offer Texans a better shopping experience and more options to choose how they shop, pay for, and receive their products," said Kedar Patel, H-E-B Group vice president of eCommerce. "Across our business we are adopting innovative technologies that give our Partners the tools they need to provide top-quality service to our customers whether they shop online or in our stores."

To celebrate the opening of their sixth fulfillment center, H-E-B made a $5,000 donation to the Plano ISD Robotics Club.

The grocer says they plan to open additional facilities across the state to help support expansion in North Texas.