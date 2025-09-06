Straight-line winds up to 80 mph collapse barn, kill livestock, and damage property in Gunter

A powerful storm packing straight-line winds up to 80 mph tore through Grayson County on Friday night, leaving behind collapsed barns, downed trees and power lines, and damaged businesses in the town of Gunter.

Gunter, with a population of roughly 2,700, sits 55 miles north-northwest of Dallas and 65 miles north of Fort Worth.

Animals killed, barns destroyed

While no human injuries were reported, three goats were killed in a barn collapse at Preston Trail Farms. Firefighters used extrication equipment to rescue two horses from another barn. Both animals are expected to survive, according to Gunter Volunteer Fire Chief Jon Logan.

Cleanup and recovery efforts are ongoing.

Emergency crews worked through night

According to Gunter Volunteer Fire and Rescue, the storms struck around 7:23 p.m., prompting firefighters, police, and Allegiance Mobile Health to work nonstop through the night. The Tioga Volunteer Fire Department assisted by covering one of Gunter's emergency calls.

The National Weather Service confirmed straight-line winds between 70 and 80 mph.

Mayor confirms no human injuries

Mayor Karen Souther said no human fatalities or injuries had been reported and noted that Logan is leading emergency coordination.

"Thankfully, we have no reports of lives lost," Souther said in a Facebook post. "However, the destruction is considerable, and our teams are actively working on recovery efforts."

Preston Trail Farms Facebook

Farm prepares for pumpkin season

Preston Trail Farms, a popular kids farm and pumpkin patch whose barn was completely devastated, is already working to rebuild ahead of its 28th annual Pumpkin Season.

In a statement, the Kimbrell family — founders and owners of Preston Trail Farms — expressed gratitude for the efforts of first responders and others.

"While we lost three goats, we feel lucky to say, all of our cattle and sheep were unharmed," the family said. "Our family horse and donkey were up at the farm and are okay, as well.

"… We recognize the storms brought devastation to many in the community, and we are keeping you all in our prayers.

"Please know that our team is already hard at work cleaning up, rebuilding, and making everything safe again for our animals and our guests.

"We look forward to welcoming your families back for another unforgettable Pumpkin Season here at Preston Trail Farms."

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as more information becomes available.