Gunman accused of shooting 4 people in Dallas arrested in panhandle

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police have arrested the gunman accused of shooting four people in Dallas on Sept. 25.

Jeremiah Moore, 27, was found and arrested in Donley County, Texas, east of Amarillo, later that day.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 4800 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

Three people in an apartment were shot. Savannah Rodriguez, 19, died from her injuries. A man and woman were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

After leaving that location, Moore allegedly drove to a nearby self-service car wash, opened fire and shot another man. There is no word on his condition.

Moore will be charged with murder and three counts of aggravated assault.