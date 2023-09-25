1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Elsie Faye Heggins Street

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - One person is dead, and three others were injured after shots rang out in Dallas on Sept. 25.

It happened at about 2 p.m. in the 4800 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

The three surviving victims were taken to a local hospital.

Martin Ramirez, who says his niece rented that apartment told us she opened the door and was immediately shot and killed. "Supposedly someone came up to the door and rang the doorbell," Ramirez said. "And Savannah, my niece answered the door. The gunman opened fire right directly, right at her."

He says her sister and possibly others inside were wounded. He went to Baylor where they are being treated.

A witness, Patricia Asberry, said she was taking her son to work and saw a man running with two guns.

"He was running with two guns in his hands," Asberry said. "he stopped and looked at me and my son in the car, he paused for a minute. He kind of raised [the guns] ... but he didn't point them straight at us, he let them down."

The gunman was then seen by witnesses getting into a vehicle where they say he drove to a nearby self-service car wash and opened fire there, injuring others.

Police haven't released any information about their conditions.

Police are searching for him but have not released a description. There is no suspect in custody.