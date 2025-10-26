Texas Gov. Greg Abbott launches new app to mobilize Republican voters ahead of 2026 election

Gov. Greg Abbott has launched a new app that helps conservatives identify Republican contacts in their phone who haven't voted. It also allows users to send reminders and share voting prompts on social media, the governor's office announced last week.

Abbott unveiled the Abbott Impact app — now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play — during his keynote address at the Texas Federation of Republican Women Awards Luncheon.

The app aims to boost Republican voter turnout ahead of the November 2026 election.

"Key tool" for 2026 election

"This will be one of our key tools this election to ensure that Texas remains bright red," Abbott said.

Abbott emphasized the importance of grassroots efforts as Democrats plan to invest heavily in flipping Texas in 2026.

Texans for Greg Abbott

Praise for Republican women's group

He praised the Texas Federation of Republican Women, crediting the organization for shaping Texas into the largest Republican state in the U.S.

Legislative wins highlighted

During the luncheon, Abbott touted recent conservative wins from the 89th Legislative Session, including strengthening parental rights, banning diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, and reforming the state's bail system.

Abbott seeks fourth term in 2026

Abbott will be seeking a fourth term in 2026. If re-elected and he serves the full term, he would become the longest-serving governor in Texas history, surpassing Rick Perry's 14-year record. The election is set for Nov. 3, 2026, with primaries on March 3.