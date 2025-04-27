Governor Abbott signs bill creating a Texas regulation-cutting agency inspired by Elon's DOGE

Love it or hate it, "DOGE" has become a new word in the political dictionary this year as President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, implemented by Elon Musk, seeks to slash federal government spending.

Now, Texas has its own version of DOGE. Governor Greg Abbott signed the first bill of the legislative session at the Capitol on Wednesday. He said while and lawmakers want to make the Government more efficient and less costly, the primary focus will be on reducing regulations on Texas businesses. "There's so much slicing and dicing that can and needs to be done. So we will look to accelerate the process to make sure we start slashing away to make government more efficient as quickly as possible."

Two North Texas lawmakers, Senator Phil King, R-Weatherford, and Representative Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, led the efforts in their respective chambers to pass the bill. The legislation won bipartisan support in each chamber. While Texas has won numerous awards for being the best state to conduct business, Abbott said there has been growing concern by CEO's of the regulatory environment in the Lone Star

State. "I was shocked to learn that a study came out that showed that Texas had the 5th highest regulatory burden of any state in the U.S. Completely unacceptable." The Governor said this has been in the works even before the Trump administration created DOGE.

This week's full episode can be found below: