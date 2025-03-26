Texas Senate approves bill to create state's own regulatory efficiency office inspired by DOGE

Texas could soon have its own state efficiency office inspired by the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

A bill passed in the state Senate Wednesday that would create one, similar to the one currently run by billionaire Elon Musk.

Senate Bill 14, by Sen. Phil King, R-Weatherford, would create the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office.

Essentially, it would streamline state regulations, reduce unnecessary rules and increase public access to regulatory information.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he prioritized SB14 because he was inspired by President Donald Trump's creation of DOGE.

"The Texas economy is the envy of America and the world," Patrick said in a statement. "Texans understand that by cutting red tape, more money stays in the pocket of taxpayers. When Texans save money, the private sector is unleashed, Texans start small businesses, jobs are created, and our economy grows."

King said Texas ranks fifth in total number of rules and regulations.

The bill now heads to the state house for consideration.

The Texas House has a DOGE committee called Delivery of Government Efficiency. The committee is looking for ways the state can save money.

Proposed duties of the Texas Regulatory Efficiency Office

Improve how state agencies adopt rules, manage regulatory reviews, and conduct contested cases.

Assist agencies in identifying unnecessary rules, assessing the impact and costs of current and proposed regulations, and finding ways to amend or repeal rules to better protect the public while minimizing costs and inconvenience for those regulated.

Work with various state agencies to enhance public access to information regarding agency rules and filings through the development of an interactive online platform.

Each state agency would be encouraged to set goals for reducing regulatory requirements, which may include eliminating ineffective rules, reducing required training and forms, decreasing fees, and creating exemptions under certain conditions.

Produce manuals and guides as necessary to support its objectives.

Collaborate with relevant panels, state agencies, and the governor's office to fulfill its mission effectively.