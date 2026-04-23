Grapevine shooting sends man to hospital, school bus driver arrested, officials say

A Grapevine neighborhood erupted with gunfire Thursday afternoon, leaving one man hospitalized and a local school bus driver under arrest, while nearby campuses were briefly placed on lockdown as police secured the scene, officials said.

Grapevine Police

Officers were called around 1 p.m. to the 3300 block of Wilshire Avenue, where they say a man was shot by his neighbor. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries. Police identified the suspected shooter as 64-year-old Shenkoru Sleshi Meketa, a school bus driver for the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District.

As Grapevine police investigated, multiple campuses in the Grapevine-Colleyville ISD were placed under a "secure" status as a precaution. That included Heritage Elementary, Heritage Middle School, Colleyville Heritage High School, Grapevine Elementary, GCISD's Early Childhood Development Center and iUniversity Prep offices. Under that protocol, classes continued as normal inside, but doors were locked and no visitors were allowed.

District officials later confirmed Meketa is a bus driver for the district. They said he did not report to work on Thursday afternoon and has since been terminated "based on the activities surrounding his arrest." The district said a substitute driver will take over his route.

Police say the scene is now secure, and school restrictions have been lifted. The investigation remains ongoing.