Grapevine High School impacted by power outage Friday afternoon
GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Grapevine High School is the latest campus in North Texas to be impacted by a power outage.
Just after 2 p.m. Friday, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announced that the Grapevine High School building was without power, and that crews were working to address the outage.
By 2:42 p.m., the district said power had been restored. There was no word on how the outage impacted classes or other activities, but in its last update GCISD said the school was returning to its normal schedule.
Amid the record-setting heat this month, a number of schools in North Texas were impacted by problems with electricity or HVAC systems:
- Plano West High School was closed Friday due to an outage of its HVAC system
- Mesquite ISD's Vanston Middle School reopened Friday after a transformer fire on Tuesday afternoon knocked out power to the building
- 25 Fort Worth ISD campuses started the school year with air conditioning issues
- Other FWISD campuses experienced HVAC outages after a construction crew damaged a cable connecting school buildings to the district's central control
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.