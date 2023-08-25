Grapevine High School impacted by power outage Friday afternoon

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- Grapevine High School is the latest campus in North Texas to be impacted by a power outage.

Just after 2 p.m. Friday, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD announced that the Grapevine High School building was without power, and that crews were working to address the outage.

By 2:42 p.m., the district said power had been restored. There was no word on how the outage impacted classes or other activities, but in its last update GCISD said the school was returning to its normal schedule.

Amid the record-setting heat this month, a number of schools in North Texas were impacted by problems with electricity or HVAC systems: