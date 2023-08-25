Your Friday Morning Headlines, Aug. 25 Police and firefighters were at a Huntsville prison where more than 300 inmates had to be evacuated after a fire broke out. Former President Donald Trump surrendered yesterday at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Maui County has filed a lawsuit against Hawaiian Electric, alleging the utility failed to shut off power despite dangerous conditions which lead to the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. Due to possible Listeria contamination, . Twin City Foods is recalling frozen super sweet cut corn and mixed vegetable products sold under Kroger, Food Lion, and Signature Select brands. Roark Capital, owners of Dunkin and Arby’s, is buying Subway sandwich company. According to AAA, the average gas prices per gallon fell four cents last week to $3.83.