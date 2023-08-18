Air conditioning impacted at several Fort Worth schools after crews damage cable

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Officials with Fort Worth ISD say air conditioning at several schools, including Maude Logan Elementary were impacted by construction crews damaging a cable connected to the district's central controls.

The district shared the update via its social media channels on Aug. 18.

Stating that "repairs are currently underway," a district spokesperson said they anticipate the issue will be resolved quickly.

"We are monitoring the situation as we recognize the vital role these services play in maintaining a comfortable learning environment for our students and staff."

The service issue may have also had an effect on internet access.