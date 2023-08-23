Mesquite ISD middle school closed after transformer fire

Watch CBS News
By CBS Texas Staff

MESQUITE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Vanston Middle School in Mesquite remains closed Wednesday as leaders try to sort out electrical issues. 

Students and staff were quickly evacuated from the campus Tuesday afternoon and no one was hurt. 

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the ISD said: "There is no damage to the building structure; however, significant rewiring must be completed to ensure we can safely reoccupy the campus. At this time, the campus does not have power." 

It continued to say it's coordinating with Oncor to determine when the electricity will be restored.

