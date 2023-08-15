Watch CBS News
Some Fort Worth ISD campuses begin new school year with AC issues

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The heat was on for Fort Worth ISD's first day of school.

The district found 25 campuses had air conditioning issues Monday.

FWISD says it is working to address the problems, and while making repairs, they are putting students in cooler areas of their schools.

The district said it is going to spend $11 million replacing rooftop heating and a/c units at 22 campuses. There are 144 campuses in the district.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 8:22 PM

