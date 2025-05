Grapevine High School band to perform at Post Malone's AT&T Stadium show North Texas students were thrilled to receive an invitation to perform at Post Malone's fan experience outside his show at AT&T Stadium on May 9. The Grapevine High School band, led by James Reese, will honor Post Malone, a 2013 graduate of the school, by performing five of his hit songs. The announcement led to an excited reaction from the students.