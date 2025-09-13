Grapefest returns to Grapevine with wine, rides and roaring '20s flair

The 39th annual Grapefest is underway in historic downtown Grapevine this weekend. The four-day festival includes wine tastings, kid-friendly events, local food and art vendors, and much more along Main Street.

Grapefest features dozens of rides, ranging from thrilling attractions for adults to gentler options for young children.

From live music to grape stomping — and of course, wine — organizers say there's something for the entire family.

Festival embraces a Gatsby theme

It's the largest wine festival in the Southwest. This year's theme is The Grape Gatsby, celebrating the spirit of the Roaring '20s.

Parking options include free and paid

Paid parking is available nearby, along with access via TEXRail. Free parking options include:

702 S. Main St. – B&D Feed Store – FREE (ADA accessible)

– B&D Feed Store – FREE (ADA accessible) 255 E. Dallas Rd. – Grapevine Main Parking Garage – FREE for first 90 minutes; $1 for each additional hour. Costs $15 during special events (ADA accessible)

– Grapevine Main Parking Garage – FREE for first 90 minutes; $1 for each additional hour. Costs $15 during special events (ADA accessible) 636 S. Main St. – Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau – FREE (ADA accessible)

– Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau – FREE (ADA accessible) 705 S. Main St. – Historic Cotton Belt Depot – FREE; best for Grapevine Vintage Railroad excursions (ADA accessible)

Vendors include custom hatmaker

Grapefest features more than 100 vendors, including Heidi Brasher, owner and artist behind The Branded Brim. She has sold her custom-made hats at the festival for four years and sees several hundred customers annually.

"I just enjoy the people. It is so much fun to just see women try on hats, create their own brand, and create something that's specific to them. I love when a group of girlfriends come and hyping up, and then husbands will come and buy Christmas gifts or birthday gifts for their wives or daughters," Brasher said.

Festival runs through Sunday evening

Grapefest continues until 11 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.