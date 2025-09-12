Grand Prairie police shoot man at wrong address after 911 dispatch error, authorities say

Due to a dispatch error, Grand Prairie police went to the wrong home while responding to a 911 call and shot a man who wasn't involved in the reported disturbance, according to a statement from the department.

Police say the man exited his garage, assumed an aggressive stance, and pointed a gun at officers before being shot.

Police misdirected, resident shot

Officers responded around 1:45 a.m. Friday to the 3000 block of Holly Hill Drive.

The error occurred when the 911 caller's cellphone address was incorrectly auto-populated in the dispatch system, sending officers to a neighbor's home instead of the caller's.

Police say they knocked on the door for about five minutes in a well-lit area before the man emerged. When the man emerged, officers, fearing for their lives, shot the resident in the leg.

Man treated and released

According to Grand Prairie police, the resident walked unassisted to an ambulance, received first aid, and was treated and released at a local hospital.

Possible charges and investigations underway

The man could face charges.

"A case of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer will be referred to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office," Grand Prairie police said in a news release.

The Dallas County DA's Officer-Involved Shooting Team is conducting an independent investigation. The Grand Prairie Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a concurrent administrative investigation.

More details to come

