Grand Prairie police release new details in deadly domestic violence shooting

Police released new details Tuesday in a domestic violence shooting in Grand Prairie, confirming a man fatally shot a woman before killing himself, while their adult son survived with injuries.

Police say that a forensics team determined the same handgun that a 62-year-old man used on himself is the same gun that was used to shoot a 44-year-old woman, Soukadavhn Thidavahn.

Police say they exchanged gunfire with the 62-year-old when they tried to enter the home around a.m. Monday.

Once they finally got inside, police say they found Thidavahn in a bedroom. She had been shot twice and died at the scene.

Police also told us that she was not in the line of fire when they entered the home and that there are no stray bullets that would have struck her.

They also said they found the man dead in a bathroom with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

We are still trying to find out what the initial altercation was about that left another man described as their adult son with an injury after police say the 62-year-old shot him in the face. Police haven't released that information, but confirm they have spoken to him.

They are giving him some time to recover, but plan to talk to him again soon.