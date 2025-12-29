North Texas man kills wife, shoots son in the face, then dies by suicide after Grand Prairie police standoff

A 62-year-old man took his own life after allegedly injuring his son and fatally shooting his wife during a domestic violence incident in Grand Prairie Sunday night, police confirmed Monday.

The Grand Prairie Police Department said at about 10 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Avenue B after the suspect's son ran to a neighbor's house, suffering from a gunshot wound to the face, and the neighbor called 911.

Police said the son was reportedly shot while intervening during an argument between the suspect and his mother.

When officers arrived at the scene, a perimeter was set up, and they attempted to contact the suspect multiple times but were unsuccessful.

Police said, knowing the mother was still inside the home, tactical officers forced open the front door. Officers said the suspect immediately began shooting a rifle at them, at which point officers returned gunfire, but the suspect hid further inside the home.

Once officers entered the home, they found the mother in a bedroom with gunshot wounds, and the suspect was found inside a bathroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Grand Prairie PD said one of its officers was struck by ricochet gunfire, suffering minor injuries. That officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. No other officers were injured in the incident.

The son of the victim and suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released.

The Dallas County District Attorney's Office Officer-Involved Shooting Team responded to the scene per department policy and will conduct an independent investigation.

Grand Prairie PD's Office of Professional Standards will conduct an administrative investigation.