Chase suspect arrested for second time after stealing, crashing police SUV in Dallas, authorities say

A handcuffed suspect involved in a police chase and crash in Grand Prairie took off in an officer's SUV and crashed it in front of a post office, authorities said.

Early Wednesday morning, police received a report of an erratic driver traveling along I-20 in Grand Prairie. When officers located the vehicle, it came up stolen, and they attempted a traffic stop. But the driver sped off, crashed, and then bailed out of the vehicle, running away.

Police told CBS News Texas that K-9s and a helicopter were deployed to help search for the suspect. Police said he was eventually captured by a police K-9 and suffered minor injuries. However, once the suspect was handcuffed and placed in the back of an officer's SUV without a partition to receive treatment, he maneuvered his handcuffs to the front of his body. The suspect then got into the front of the SUV and drove away from the scene, leading officers on a second chase, police said.

Grand Prairie PD said spike strips were used to disable the SUV, and the suspect crashed near a post office at I-30 and Hampton in Dallas. He was then arrested, again.

Police said no officers were hurt in the incident.

The suspect's name has not been released at this time.