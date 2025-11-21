Man and woman arrested in Grand Prairie child death investigation, police say

Two people were arrested Friday in connection with the death of a child in Grand Prairie, police said.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Huddleston Drive.

Suspects face felony child injury charges

Police said Fernando Vega Diaz, 23, and Susaneth Pazarez‑Nunez, 20, were taken into custody. Both face first‑degree felony charges of injury to a child causing death.

Details of the case remain limited, including the child's age, sex, and manner of death. Police said no further information would be released because of the ongoing investigation and confidentiality laws surrounding child abuse.

Fernando Vega Diaz, 23 Grand Prairie Police Department