Watch CBS News
Local News

Man and woman arrested in Grand Prairie child death investigation, police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Two people were arrested Friday in connection with the death of a child in Grand Prairie, police said.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, officers were called to a residence in the 1200 block of Huddleston Drive.

Suspects face felony child injury charges 

Police said Fernando Vega Diaz, 23, and Susaneth Pazarez‑Nunez, 20, were taken into custody. Both face first‑degree felony charges of injury to a child causing death.

Details of the case remain limited, including the child's age, sex, and manner of death. Police said no further information would be released because of the ongoing investigation and confidentiality laws surrounding child abuse.

dad.jpg
Fernando Vega Diaz, 23   Grand Prairie Police Department
mom.jpg
Susaneth Pazarez‑Nunez, 20   Grand Prairie Police Department

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue