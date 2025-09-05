Graham resident becomes $1 million richer from scratch game, Texas Lottery says
While there have been no winning tickets for this week's massive Powerball jackpot, one Texan is $1 million richer.
A Graham resident won $1 million from the scratch game Mega Jumbo Bucks, the Texas Lottery announced on Sept. 4. The winner chose to remain anonymous.
The ticket was purchased at a United Supermarket store in Graham, located about 90 miles west of Denton.
Two other Texans also became millionaires this week – a San Antonio resident won $1 million from a scratch ticket and a Pearland resident claimed a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing, the Texas Lottery said.
Powerball jackpot still unclaimed
The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $1.7 billion for Saturday night's drawing after no tickets came up winners of Wednesday's $1.4 grand prize, Powerball said. Saturday's pot of gold would have an estimated cash value of $770.3 million. Both totals are before taxes.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.
So far this year, the Powerball jackpot has been grabbed four times.