Graham resident becomes $1 million richer from scratch game, Texas Lottery says

Powerball jackpot soars to $1.7 billion after no big winner again

While there have been no winning tickets for this week's massive Powerball jackpot, one Texan is $1 million richer.

A Graham resident won $1 million from the scratch game Mega Jumbo Bucks, the Texas Lottery announced on Sept. 4. The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The ticket was purchased at a United Supermarket store in Graham, located about 90 miles west of Denton.

Two other Texans also became millionaires this week – a San Antonio resident won $1 million from a scratch ticket and a Pearland resident claimed a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing, the Texas Lottery said.

Powerball jackpot still unclaimed

The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $1.7 billion for Saturday night's drawing after no tickets came up winners of Wednesday's $1.4 grand prize, Powerball said. Saturday's pot of gold would have an estimated cash value of $770.3 million. Both totals are before taxes.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9.

So far this year, the Powerball jackpot has been grabbed four times.