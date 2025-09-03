Winning numbers announced for estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing in the estimated $1.4 billion Powerball jackpot — the game's fourth-largest prize ever — have been announced. They are 3, 16, 29, 61 and 69, with a Powerball of 22.

The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $634.3 million before taxes, Powerball said.

It was not immediately known if there were any winners.

A single jackpot winner would have the choice of taking a lump sum payment estimated at $634.3 million, before taxes, or opting for a payout via an annuity, which would consist of one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, also before taxes.

There were no winning tickets sold for Monday night's $1.2 billion grand prize. There have been six jackpots of more than $1 billion in Powerball's 33-year history.

Jackpots rise as more tickets are sold when drawings approach. Wednesday's jackpot, which is also the sixth-largest in lottery history, surpasses a $1.326 billion jackpot that was won in Oregon in April 2024.

"Tonight could be the night this billion-dollar Powerball jackpot is won!" Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, said in a statement Wednesday. "Players are excited to take another shot at this growing jackpot, but we encourage everyone to play responsibly. It only takes one $2 ticket to win — all while supporting good causes in your community."

No one has won Powerball's grand prize since May 31, when a single ticket in California claimed a $204.5 million jackpot with a cash value of $91.6 million. So far this year, the jackpot has been hit four times.

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. ET.

In 2022, a single ticket sold in Altadena, California, claimed a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in both Powerball and lottery history. The first Powerball drawing was in 1992.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.