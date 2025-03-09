Gradual clearing Sunday, then a warmer week ahead

Following a very active start to the weekend, the area of low pressure that brought the severe storms on Saturday is moving eastward, leaving us with just a bit of a drizzle, mainly for our areas along and north of the metroplex.

This drizzle will gradually move east, with most of us drying out into the late-morning/early afternoon. The exceptions will be for our far northeastern/eastern counties, where the clouds and drizzle will be a bit slower to exit.

While the day starts gray, clouds will gradually break, and by this afternoon, we will see some filtered sunshine.

A below-average afternoon, however, with highs only reaching the middle 50s.

As we kick off a new workweek, we'll be looking at the potential for some patchy fog, mainly looking toward our southeastern areas Monday morning.

As we head into Monday afternoon, the warmer weather returns! Highs head to the lower 70s for DFW with abundant sunshine, and lighter winds.

Temps continue to warm through the workweek, and a southerly breeze really kicks in, with gusts 25-35 MPH Tuesday through Thursday, then even windier conditions expected Friday.

This, in conjunction with low relative humidity, will bring back the elevated fire threat for grass fires.

Outside of that, a warm and mainly dry week ahead. A quick system brushes by our area Wednesday, bringing an isolated shower chance mainly east of I-35. A similar setup brings us that isolated shower chance east later Friday.