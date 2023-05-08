Watch CBS News
Gov. Abbott holding news conference after Allen outlet mall shooting

AUSTIN -- Gov. Greg Abbott has a news conference scheduled for 7 a.m. Monday morning at Austin Bergstrom International Airport.

Abbott and Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw will be briefing reporters about their efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border, just days before Title 42 expires. The Trump-era rule allows for the U.S. to quickly return some migrants to their countries of origin.

CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink is there, and plans to ask Abbott about the Allen Premium Outlets shooting.

There is no word yet on what impact, if any, the shooting will have on the final weeks of the Texas Legislature. The Republican majorities in both the Texas House and Senate don't support increasing gun restrictions in Texas.

State Sens. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) and Sarah Eckhardt (D-Austin) plan to hold a news conference of their own later Monday morning, renewing their calls for action on gun safety legislation.

