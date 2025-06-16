Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas DPS on high alert after State Capitol threat

After the credible threat at the Texas Capitol this weekend and the assassinations of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said those things can never be allowed to happen in Texas.

Abbott said the Texas Department of Public Safety is on heightened alert after a man was arrested following a threat to a lawmaker who was going to appear at a No Kings rally at the Capitol Saturday.

According to DPS, a concerned citizen reported that a man was on his way to the protest Saturday, planning to harm state lawmakers.

The Texas State Capitol and grounds were evacuated at 1 p.m. Texas DPS said that the evacuation was out of an abundance of caution.

Texas DPS said that as the investigation was underway, the suspect was found driving on SH-71 in Fayette County. Around 1:30 p.m., troopers stopped the suspect vehicle for speeding. During the traffic stop, the suspect, who DPS has not identified at this time, told the trooper he had a handgun in the vehicle. He was arrested on a misdemeanor traffic charge and taken into custody for further questioning about the threat. The gun was also seized.

"There was a person on the Capitol grounds with a gun who seemingly had the intent to do harm to a legislator. No more defined than that," Abbott said Monday. "If you're on the Capitol grounds with a gun conveying that type of message, that's a credible threat. That has to be taken seriously. You obviously saw what happened in Minnesota. We need to all make sure nothing ever like that happens in the state of Texas."

At this time, no charges related to the alleged threat against state lawmakers have been filed, according to DPS, and the investigation is ongoing.

"Death threats are sadly a part of serving in public life today," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a post on X.

While such threats are not often discussed, Patrick said the state handles many each month. He noted that most come from individuals who "go too far in their emails or calls," and that they frequently retract their statements when confronted, insisting they didn't intend harm. Still, he stressed that "all have to be taken seriously."

Patrick highlighted the need to differentiate between acceptable discourse and unlawful threats.

"There's a difference between free speech complaints, which we welcome, and making death threats," Patrick said in his statement. "The latter can be a crime."