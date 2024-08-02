Gov. Abbott discusses new safety system for Texas schools, state funding: Exclusive Interview

As millions of Texas schoolchildren return to the classroom this month, the state is offering every school district a new system free of charge to improve safety for students, teachers, and staff. The Sentinel School Safety system was launched a couple of weeks ago.

In an exclusive interview at the Texas Capitol this week, Gov.Greg Abbott said the program uses cutting-edge technology.

"It may be the best program in the United States," he said.

Abbott explained that the system works in various ways to enhance safety on campuses across Texas. Following the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde more than two years ago, the governor required all schools to follow new guidelines designed to keep strangers from entering school buildings and prevent shootings. The legislature passed bills holding school districts accountable if they don't comply.

"We will be able to better monitor whether or not schools across the state are following the best practices that have already been put into place by law in the State of Texas," Abbott said.

The new system provides a single, uniform approach for school districts to identify, assess, and manage risks to their students and staff.

"It gives us a better tool and opportunity to make behavioral assessments about people who may commit a crime like this, school shooting," Abbott said.

Two police officers in Uvalde were recently indicted on criminal charges related to the delayed response by law enforcement.

When asked about his biggest regret regarding the law enforcement response, Abbott said, "The biggest regret is police did not respond quicker and more aggressively to eliminate the shooter. They're trained to do that, and it's essential. I think they learned that whenever that situation arises again, they go immediately to the sound of the gun and keep on going until you eliminate the shooter."

The interview with the governor comes two months after more Republican candidates for the Texas House who supported his school choice plan won their primaries. Last year, some House Republicans teamed up with Democrats to defeat a bill that would have spent taxpayer money on education savings accounts, allowing students to attend private school. As a result, about $5 billion in additional funding for public schools and teacher pay raises didn't pass.

When asked if he would support a bill to increase public funding for schools, Abbott said, "Sure, we put together a plan last session that would have added $5 billion more for public schools, increased teacher pay raises, eliminated the STAAR test, as well as provided school choice." However, he did not commit to passing a clean bill to increase school funding separate from school choice. "So that's to be determined when we get into session," he said.

The next legislative session starts in January. Democratic lawmakers have said state funding for public schools has come up short because it hasn't kept pace with inflation. Last year, lawmakers and voters slashed school property taxes by about $18 billion. As a result, the state is now using more sales tax revenues to pay for schools.

Abbott also discussed Texas House races, the presidential race, and efforts to prevent future extended power outages after Houston residents stayed in the dark for ten days following Hurricane Beryl.

