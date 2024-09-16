Gov. Abbott endorses Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn's re-election bid

FORT WORTH – Republican Tarrant County Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn received an endorsement from Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday.

Tarrant County Sheriff Bill E. Waybourn

Waybourn is squaring off against Democrat Patrick Moses in the Nov. 5 election.

The governor praised Waybourn, who has had calls for his resignation over inmate deaths at the Tarrant County Jail. He urged Tarrant County voters to cast ballots for him.

"Sheriff Bill Waybourn is a lifelong public servant, committed to keeping his community safe and dangerous criminals behind bars," Abbott said in a news release. He added that Waybourn's "tough-on-crime policies" have helped the county become a model for "fighting back against human trafficking, curbing the flow of deadly fentanyl, and tackling illegal immigration at the local level."

"Texas needs more leaders like him in law enforcement, and I am proud to endorse Sheriff Waybourn for re-election," Abbott said.

Critics have called for Waybourn's resignation, pointing to the number of inmate deaths since he became sheriff in 2017. At least 64 people have died while in custody at the Tarrant County Jail since then. More than half of those deaths were caused by natural causes or medical issues, according to the sheriff's office.

The death of Anthony Johnson Jr., a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, has been particularly controversial. Video footage showed Johnson being wrestled, pepper-sprayed, and held on the ground until he lost consciousness. Two jailers have been indicted on murder charges for his death. Johnson's death has led to demands for accountability and systemic changes within the county's correctional facilities.

Waybourn has addressed the issue of inmate deaths multiple times, acknowledging the need for accountability and noting that his job is to hold people responsible for their actions. He also said Tarrant County Jail has passed jail standards and that jailers receive extensive training, including de-escalation techniques.