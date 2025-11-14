Google's $40 billion investment in Texas to boost AI, cloud, and energy infrastructure

Google is investing $40 billion in Texas, the company announced Friday afternoon.

The funding will support new cloud, artificial intelligence and energy infrastructure across the state, Google said, adding that new data centers will be developed in Armstrong and Haskell counties.

"This is a Texas-sized investment in the future of our great state," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Texas is the epicenter of AI development, where companies can pair innovation with expanding energy. Google's $40 billion investment makes Texas Google's largest investment in any state in the country and supports energy efficiency and workforce development in our state."

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn said Google's historic investment in the Lone Star state is a testament to the state's growing role as a hub for tech.

"From our commitment to cutting red tape and fostering innovation to our talented workforce, there is no better place to do business than the Lone Star State," Cornyn said. "I look forward to seeing Google's positive impact on our state for years to come."

Three new Google data centers to be located in Texas

One of Google's three new data centers will be in Armstrong County, the other two in Haskell County.

Google said it will continue to invest in the existing Midlothian and Dallas campuses, part of the company's global network of 42 cloud regions that businesses and organizations "use to build and scale their own AI-powered solutions."

The Haskell County data centers will be built directly alongside a new solar and battery energy storage plant, creating an industrial park in partnership with Interset and TPG Rise Climate.

Google said the three new data centers will use advanced air-cooling technology. It also said the company will contribute $2.6 million to "help Texas Water Trade create and enhance" up to 1,000 acres of wetlands along the Trinity-San Jacinto Estuary.

Google to add thousands of megawatts to Texas electricity grid and advance water security

Google said that, to date, it has contracted to add more than 6,200 megawatts of "new net energy generation and capacity" to the Texas electricity grid through power purchase agreements with other energy developers, namely AES Corporation, Enel North America, Interset and X-Elio.

The company said, as part of the wetlands along the Trinity-San Jacinto Estuary, it will deliver roughly 300 million gallons of freshwater annually in southeastern Texas.

Google also said it is providing over $2 million to support Texas agriculture, including a regenerative program in the DFW area and an irrigation project in the High Plains.

Investing in the Texas workforce

The company said funding from Google.org's AI Opportunity Fund will increase the number of apprentices in the state and integrate AI into the training curriculum. Google said more than 1,700 apprentices in the state will be trained by 2030.

Google said it is already working with key sectors of the state for responsible use and adoption of AI, and is committing $7 million in grants to support AI initiatives in healthcare, energy and education in the state.