Good Samaritan's watchful eye leads to arrest of suspected copper thief

GARLAND — Copper theft is occurring all over North Texas.

A suspected thief, who police said was dressed as a utility worker, has been arrested in Garland.

Garland City Councilwoman Carissa Dutton said it couldn't have happened without the help of a Good Samaritan.

Last Friday, around 8 p.m., a resident noticed a man lurking near one of the city's water towers off Lawler Road and called Dutton.

"She said, 'He's got a construction vest on and a hard hat, but he's smoking a cigarette, and I don't see a work truck,'" Dutton said. "As she continued walking, she noticed the fence was cut."

The woman sent Dutton a photo of a black duffel bag he was carrying.

"Then it was like that lightbulb moment I was like, 'Oh, he's stealing copper,'" she said. "I was like, 'Hang up the phone with me right now and call 911.'"

Moments later, Garland police arrived.

"He was still in the building that he was seen going into," officer Matt Pesta said.

Fifty-three-year-old Hung Phan was arrested for burglary of a building and criminal trespassing.

"Using the suspect's words, it was just a place where he thought he could go and find some copper," Pesta said.

Pesta said it turns out, there was no copper at the site and at no point was the water tower targeted.

"It was a coincidence that it was by a water tower," he said. "As far as the water tower security goes, there are several systems in place."

Dutton said she's thankful the Good Samaritan was aware of her surroundings and acted quickly.

"This is something that's costing cities, residents, utility companies a lot of money right now," she said. "So if you see something that doesn't sit right with you, you think it's a little off, please let us know."

"We always try to preach, 'If you see something say something,'" Pesta said.

This latest arrest is a prime example of the difference that one person can make.