Threats called in against North Texas church part of "swatting" incident, Prosper police say

Gateway Church in Prosper was evacuated Sunday after the Prosper Police Department said someone called in a threat. It was later determined to be a false call as part of a "swatting" incident.

Officers said someone called the department and made threatening statements tied to the church. Prosper Police said it responded immediately, along with Prosper Fire Rescue and the McKinney Police Department, to secure the area and establish a perimeter near the building along East Prosper Trail.

The department said the church was safely evacuated around 12:30 p.m. and that the building was searched. An investigation remains ongoing.

Heavy police presence at Gateway Church in Prosper, Texas, taken April 26, 2026. CBS News Texas viewer

Prosper Police said there is no active threat to the public. In a later update shared on Facebook, the department said the search led them to conclude the threat was part of a "swatting" call, which is when false information is shared to get a large emergency response.

Residents were asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

In a separate announcement, the Town of Prosper said the church was evacuated shortly after the 11 a.m. service began. Children were kept together and escorted to a back parking lot to be reunited with parents.

The town said the building is closed, and that anyone who left items inside will need to get them later.

A church spokesperson directed CBS News Texas to Prosper Police for further comment.