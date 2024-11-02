Gateway Church report reveals criminal investigation, massive governance failure over founder Robert Morris' alleged abuse

SOUTHLAKE – A private investigation into allegations that Gateway Church founder Robert Morris had a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl in the 1980s has uncovered a massive failure involving former church leadership.

Robert Morris CBS News Texas

The investigation, which the church said now involves law enforcement, also revealed that others knew of Morris' relationship with the underage girl and failed to ask additional questions.

"We must be honest with ourselves and acknowledge that our culture allowed this truth to be buried for too long," said Tra Willbanks, an elder at Gateway Church.

Four church elders who had information about Morris' relationship have been removed following the investigation, he said.

Willbanks called it a "massive governance and accountability failure."

"When a church becomes centered around one pastor alone, it's lost its way," Willbanks said. "And unfortunately, we have come to the realization over the last several months that at some point in the past, the culture at Gateway became one where power was centralized and the leader at the top was surrounded by people who wanted to protect him, some of them at all costs."

Morris allegedly had a sexual relationship with a minor between 1982 and 1987, when he was a traveling evangelist in his early 20s. On June 14, Cindy Clemishire, whose parents had befriended Morris, publicly accused the pastor of repeatedly molesting her during that period.

Willbanks said he couldn't release additional details because of a continuing criminal investigation and ongoing litigation against Gateway Church, including what he said were financial demands from Robert Morris.

"But I can share that neither the church nor its current leadership are subjects of this criminal investigation," Willbanks said.

The Haynes Boone investigation involved 680 gigabytes of data, reviewing thousands of pages of documents and emails, and interviewing more than two dozen individuals, Willbanks said.

Six individuals, including Robert Morris, refused to meet with Haynes Boone, Willbanks said.

Willbanks said the law firm's findings were presented to a three-member subcommittee.

"What happened to Cindy (Clemishire) was heartbreaking and vile, and we denounce any sexual abuse in all of its forms," Willbanks said. "We feel deep sorrow for those who have been victimized by such despicable actions."

Willbanks praised Clemishire for stepping forward, resulting in others who hadn't come forward before sharing their stories.

The probe came after elders initially claimed they did not have all the facts relating to the alleged sexual assault, including Clemishire's age at the time and the length of the abuse.

Willbanks said Robert Morris shared a version of his story that he was unfaithful in his marriage in his early 20s and that others who were aware covered it up.

Willbanks said the investigation concluded there were no other victims of Robert Morris other than Clemishire.

According to Willbanks, no one involved in the failure is still part of the church.

Meanwhile, Willbanks urged anyone with additional information to come forward, assuring them that their allegations would be held in the "strictest of confidence."