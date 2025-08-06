Former Gateway Church elders seek removal from defamation suit

Three former Gateway Church elders who church leaders said were aware of details involving the alleged sexual abuse by founding Pastor Robert Morris have asked to be removed from a civil suit in Dallas County.

Gayland Lawshe, Jeremy Carasco and Thomas Miller have all filed motions in the defamation suit brought by Cindy Clemishire, the now-adult woman who said she was sexually assaulted by Morris four decades ago.

Lawsuit alleges coordinated cover-up effort

The suit argues that Morris, along with his wife, Debbie, the church, and a group of former and current elders and staff, put out false statements as part of an effort to cover up what happened.

In his filing posted Monday, Miller argued any statements he made "were without actual malice (i.e., in good faith)."

"Specifically, the statements were made in the course of an investigation after a report an employee wrongdoing and updating the congregation," Miller argued.

Trial set for summer 2026

Last month, District Court Judge Emily Tobolowsky set trial in the case for June 2026.

In his petition to the court, former elder Carasco argued that he did nothing to defame Clemishire.

"Defendant denies that he made any defamatory publications whatsoever concerning plaintiffs," the filing said. "Alternatively, to the extent any statement made by defendant is alleged by plaintiffs to have been defamatory, any such statement was: true, substantially true ... (and) made without malice or neglect."

Criminal case moves forward in Oklahoma

Morris heads back to court Sept. 4 in Oklahoma, where he was indicted on five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child. The Oklahoma attorney general has argued the statute of limitations does not apply since Morris was not a resident of the state at the time of the alleged crimes.

Retirement dispute continues in Texas

In Tarrant County, a dispute between the church and Morris over his multi-million-dollar retirement package continues. A hearing is set on that case for Sept. 17.