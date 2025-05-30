New documents reveal what Gateway Church may have known before abuse allegations

New court documents that were filed Friday are shedding more light on what Gateway Church may or may not have known well before the child abuse allegations against founder Robert Morris.

CBS News Texas obtained court documents, filed in Tarrant County, related to a lawsuit against the church over retirement payments.

Pastor Robert Morris applauds during a roundtable discussion at Gateway Church Dallas Campus, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Dallas. A statement issued on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, said that Morris has resigned after a woman said he had abused her on multiple occasions in the 1980s, beginning when she was 12. Alex Brandon / AP

They include a proposed announcement that he was going to make to the congregation, but it was never made public.

According to Morris' attorney, the proposed announcement was written by Morris in 2011. In it, Morris admits to "inappropriate behavior" with an underage girl, but did not name Cindy Clemishire, who publicly accused Morris of sexually abusing her when she was 12 years old.

That 2011 announcement was never made public because, in a letter in 2007 to the board of elders, the president suggested Morris "should not mention the family or Cindy specifically by name as this would violate their privacy."

On Friday, Gateway Church released a statement that read, in part: "We have consistently and publicly said that there were elders and employees at Gateway who knew about this issue before it became public - and either didn't take action or didn't inquire further. That was fundamentally wrong - the church elders took action, and none of those individuals are a part of Gateway Church today."

Meanwhile, Morris is currently facing five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child in Oklahoma. The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred between 1982 and 1985 in Hominy, Oklahoma, while he was a traveling preacher staying with Clemishire's family.