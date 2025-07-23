Gas line rupture prompts evacuations in downtown Arlington

A gas line break in downtown Arlington has led to evacuations near the intersection of West Main Street and Oak Street.

Emergency crews are on the scene at 219 W. Main St., and a command post has been set up to coordinate the response.

Leak reported by construction crew

"Atmos crews are currently on scene," Arlington police spokesman Tim Ciesco said. "We are blocking off Main Street between Center Street and Oak Street while they work to make repairs. It's our understanding (that) the leak was reported by a construction company that was working in the area."

Businesses evacuated, library shelter opened

"Businesses near the leak have been evacuated as a precaution. Those folks are currently being sheltered at the Downtown Arlington Library. There are no reports of any injuries," Ciesco said.

Fifty people have been forced to move from downtown businesses, he added.

Public urged to avoid area

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area until further notice.

CBS News Texas will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.