Garland residents dealing with aftermath of 'horrifying' storm

GARLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Residents in the Duck Creek Estates neighborhood in Garland have a long weekend ahead of them as they begin to pick up after Thursday's storm.

Prisca Che says that as the storm came through, she leaned on her faith.

"Oh my goodness it was scary. I just went on my knees, all I could do was pray," she recalls.

Che said after a few minutes, the storm passed. Thankfully, she and her neighbors were OK, but the damage left behind was jawdropping.

The heavy rain, powerful winds, and destructive hail took down several fences, damaged roofs, and uprooted trees.

Gerald Demarest watched as the winds picked up and flung his fence.

"I never thought I'd dream of looking out that window and seeing that the wind would be how it was doing, the winds and rain going by," he remembers.

He says that although it's a burden, it could have been worse.

"I'm just grateful for the reality that God's watching out for everybody."