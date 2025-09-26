Police search wooded area for suspects near Garland-Sachse line after robbery, crash

One person is in custody and a search is underway for two others after an aggravated robbery and vehicle crash in Sachse led police to a wooded area near the Garland-Sachse city limit, according to authorities.

Just after 1:20 p.m., Garland police officers responded to assist Sachse police in locating what authorities described as multiple male suspects believed to be involved in the incident.

Search centers near Firewheel Golf Course

Law enforcement began searching the area near Lavon Drive (State Highway 78) and Murphy Road in Garland. Officers focused on a large wooded section near the Firewheel Golf Course.

According to Garland police, the terrain — dense with brush, trees, and waterways — made the search especially difficult.

Police deployed drones and K-9 units to navigate the area.

Schools take precautions, no injuries reported

Nearby schools were notified and implemented protective measures in response to the incident. No injuries were initially reported.

Police urged residents to avoid the area until further notice.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.