Garland police investigate crash, theft at gun shop

GARLAND — The Garland Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to identify the individuals involved in a recent vehicle crash at a local gun shop.

According to Officer Matt Pesta, authorities responded to a call about a vehicle accident just after 2:30 a.m. on July 19 in the 5200 block of Broadway Boulevard. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into the front of Lateral Limits, known for its selection of firearms and related accessories.

No firearms were reported stolen. However, the suspects did manage to steal three knives and a flashlight.

Garland police are actively working to piece together the details of the crash and identify the suspects involved. They are urging anyone with information to come forward.

